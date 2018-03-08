Radford Kroger debuts online ordering through ClickList

RADFORD, Va. - Radford area residents now have an easier way to shop.

The Radford Kroger now offers online ordering through its ClickList program. You can order your groceries from a computer or an app on a mobile device. Then you just swing by for curbside service at the Fairlawn store.

To get the new service up and running, Kroger added more than a dozen jobs to the Radford store.

Staff say the success of other ClickList programs in the New River Valley were the driving force behind the new addition.

"It's a great time saver for families with small children. It's great for budgets, a lot of customers say they stay on budget through ClickList where they're not impulse buying through the store," said Tracy Coffman, ClickList field specialist.

The Radford store is the third location in the New River Valley to offer ClickList. Christiansburg and the south Main Street store in Blacksburg are the others.



