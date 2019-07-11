Radford man arrested after leading officers on I-81 chase, police say

RADFORD, Va. - A Radford man is in jail after leading both Radford police officers and Virginia state troopers on a chase Thursday, authorities said.

A Radford officer attempted a traffic stop on a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu in the 500 block Rock Road when the driver of the car began to elude the officer and the officer, who initiated a pursuit.

The Malibu entered Interstate 81, heading south, at Exit 105, got off the highway at Exit 101 and proceeded onto Wilderness and Lyon roads. The car then went into a ditch.

The offender then attempted to run away but was captured by Radford police and members of the state police.

There were no injuries in the crash.

Steven Parks, 36, of Radford, who was driving the Malibu, is charged with felony eluding a police officer, felony possession of meth with the intent to distribute and a misdemeanor of driving on a suspended license after previously being suspended for a DUI.

He was remanded to the New River Valley Regional Jail on no bond.

