Radford man arrested after shooting gun at aerosol can, police say

RADFORD, Va. - A Radford man is accused of shooting at an aerosol can that was close to another person.

Around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Radford officers responded to a shots fired call on Bolling Street near the 3rd Street intersection.

Once there, they learned that someone had shot a gun at an aerosol can near another person.

Police executed a search warrant there and arrested 32-year-old Radford resident Karl Fell. He is charged with recklessly handling a gun.

Fell is at the New River Valley Regional Jail on a $1,000 secured bond.

