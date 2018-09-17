Radford man indicted on 56 sex crimes, some child victims, dating back to 1994

RADFORD, Va. - A Radford grand jury indicted a 57-year-old Radford man on multiple sex crimes on Friday.
Phillip Bryant Foster has been indicted on the following 56 counts:
- 14 counts of animate object sexual penetration of a child less than 13
- 12 counts of forcible sodomy of a child less than 13
- 12 counts of rape
- 8 counts of forcible sodomy
- 3 counts of aggravated sexual battery
- 7 counts of possession of child pornography
Police say the crimes involved multiple victims and occurred over a period of time that began in 1994.
Foster was arrested Friday and was taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail.
