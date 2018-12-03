Radford police ask for help investigating report of shots fired

RADFORD, Va. - Police are investigating a report of shots fired in Radford on Sunday morning, according to the Radford Police Department.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying anyone who was involved in an altercation where a firearm was discharged.

At about 5:08 a.m., police responded to the 1200 Block of Fairfax Street for a report of a subject firing a handgun multiple times.

Anyone with any information on the offender’s identity should contact Cpl. Eric Martin at 540-267-3196 or Eric.Martin@radfordva.gov.

