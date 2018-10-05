Radford police chief announces retirement

RADFORD, Va. - Radford's police chief is announcing his retirement.

Police Chief Don Goodman is set to retire January 1. He served in the Blacksburg Police Department for 23 before becoming police chief in Radford in 2008.

During his tenure, Goodman has emphasized community engagement, collaboration with Radford University, and emergency preparedness.

Goodman earned his degree in criminal justice from Radford University. He is a graduate of the Virginia Chiefs of Police Professional Executive Leadership School and the FBI National Academy.

His successor has not been named.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.