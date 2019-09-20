Radford police investigating after car, townhouse hit by bullets

RADFORD, Va. - Radford police are searching for the suspect or suspects responsible for the bullet holes left in a car early Friday morning.

According to police, officers received a call for shots fired in the 100 block of Copper Beach Drive around 1:11 a.m.

When officers arrived, they say they found a car and a townhouse had been hit by bullets.

Authorities say no one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Radford Police Department.

