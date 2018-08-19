Radford Police looking for suspect in a fight where a gun was shot multiple times.

RADFORD, Va. - Radford Police are asking for help identifying a man they say fired a gun multiple times during a fight.

According to officers, they responded to a report of a man firing a gun multiple times just after midnight Sunday on the 1300 block of Grove Avenue, near the Radford Chamber of Commerce.

After investigation, police say the suspect pointed his gun at someone's head.

The suspect is described as being 6'2, has a beard, mustache and long dreads.

He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information on his identity should contact Sgt. Jerry Holdaway at (540) 267-3212 or Jerrry.Holdaway@radfordva.gov

