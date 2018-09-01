Radford police looking for suspect in fight that sent man to the hospital Friday night

RADFORD, Va. - Radford police say they are looking for a suspect in a fight they say sent a man to the hospital.

According to officers, they were called to the 300 block of Third Avenue for a report of a fight in progress around 11 Friday night.

That's close to the intersection of Downey Street and Third Avenue, near Downey Dog Yoga.

Witnesses told police they saw a tall man in a light-colored hat punch the victim in the face.

The suspect and several others ran off and left the victim lying on the ground.

When officers arrived, they say they found a man unconscious with significant wounds to the face and mouth.

The victim regained consciousness before emergency crews arrived.

He's at Roanoke Memorial Hospital being treated now.

