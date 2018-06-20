Radford police search for driver after 12-year-old boy hit riding bicycle

RADFORD, Va. - Radford police are searching for a driver who they say hit a 12-year-old boy who was riding his bicycle.

The hit and run happened around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Preston Street, which is close to 5th Street.

The boy had to be taken to Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. He is expected to be OK.

The car is described as a light red, 4-door sedan.

The police department is asking for help finding the car and driver. The photo above is a vehicle belonging to someone who may have information about the crash.

Anyone with information should call 540-731-5040.

