Radford police searching for man wanted on several charges, including threatening to kill or harm

RADFORD, Va. - The Radford Police Department is searching for a man wanted on several charges related to domestic disturbances, including one count of threatening to kill or harm someone.

Authorities are searching for Walter Burton, 36, who is wanted in connection to several incidents dating back to December 9, 2018.

Burton is wanted for two counts of breaking and entering at night, two counts of assault and battery and one count of communicating a threat to kill or do bodily injury.

Anyone with information on Burton's location is asked to call 540-731-3624 or 911. Tips can also be emailed to crimestoppers@radfordva.gov.

