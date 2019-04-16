Radford police searching for missing 33-year-old woman who's without her medication

RADFORD, Va. - The Radford City Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 33-year-old woman who was last seen Saturday.

Elizabeth Catherine Frazier needs medication that she is currently without.

Frazier may be wearing jeans, men's work boots, a black jacket, glasses and a beanie-style hat.

She's 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Friends and associates are concerned because she did not alert anyone to where she was going.

They say she is known to become agitated with people and leave unexpectedly without telling others.

She enjoys walking long distances and may be around bridges, train tracks or parks.

Police are asking anyone who comes into contact with her to call their local police department.

While no foul play is suspected at this time, police are concerned for her well-being and ask for the public’s assistance in locating her.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call police at 540-731-3624.

