Radford police seek suspect in sexual assault, indecent exposure incident

RADFORD, Va. - Police in Radford are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they believe was involved in a sexual assault and an indecent exposure incident.

A spokesperson with the Radford City Police Department said in a statement Sunday that the two alleged incidents were separate. The indecent exposure incident happened in the 1000 Block of New River Drive on Friday at 9:24 a.m., and the sexual assault occurred Saturday at 9:30 p.m. in Bisset Park.

Police said the suspect is described as a black or Hispanic male in his early 20s with a tattoo or birthmark on his left shoulder. He was last seen wearing a dark colored short sleeve shirt and blue jeans and was driving a red or black four door sedan, which was last seen in the Fairlawn community.

Anyone with any information about either incident or the suspect’s identity can contact Sgt. Jerry Holdaway at (540) 267-3212 or Jerrry.Holdaway@radfordva.gov.

