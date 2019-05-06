Radford teen still recovering from dog attack

RADFORD, Va. - A teen remains in the hospital Monday after a weekend dog attack, according to a woman at the home.

According to Radford police, the 15-year-old is being treated for seven dog bites to his arms and legs. He's also having surgery for a broken leg.

Officers say he was visiting a neighbor on Russell Avenue when the 100-pound Cane Corso ran out of the home and attacked him. The dog's owner tried to stop the dog from biting the teen but wasn't successful.

The boy's father later shot and killed the dog. The case is still under investigation.

