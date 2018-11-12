Radford University honors veterans, past and present

RADFORD, Va.- - Radford University paid a special tribute to our military heroes Monday. Its Veterans Day ceremony was held in the student center auditorium to honor those who served past and present.

One of their guest speakers is a Radford alum. Col. J.P. Jenks retired from the Army in 2010 after 28 years of service. He says these ceremonies are important because people often forget the sacrifices made by military members.

"I came in during the Cold War. The cold war ended and it feels like it's coming back with things going on like Russia and China and other countries. Our American leadership are being challenged every day and it takes a unique person with a diverse set of skills to be able to stand up and be willing to go and be sent in harm's way," said Jenks.

Jenks is currently a diplomat in the U.S. Foreign Service.



