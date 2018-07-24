Radford University student makes history, will show collection at New York Fashion Week

RADFORD, Va. - A Radford University student will make history soon at New York Fashion Week.

Mashail Alghamdi will show a full collection of her designs at New York Fashion Week in September.

The Radford senior applied for the opportunity earlier this year after working at fashion week last year. She said her interest in fashion started when she was a kid.

While her show pieces are still under wraps, Alghamdi said her designs are focused on empowering women.

"I want to surprise the people right there. I want to show them the structured designs that I make. This is my signature and this is what I like, and I want the people to appreciate that and like it because I do," said Alghamdi.

After she graduates, Alghamdi plans to move back home to Saudi Arabia and start her career in fashion.



