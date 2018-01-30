Radford University presents proposal for $79 million dollar center

RADFORD,Va. -

Radford University has submitted a proposal for a grant to fund a new building called the Center for Adaptive Innovation and Creativity.

The project is expected to cost a total of $79 million . We spoke to the vice president of university relations, Joe Carpenter, about the beginning stages of a project that puts arts and nursing under one roof.

“So these colleges have come together to create a need for a new facility, but also it takes advantage of how we are going to teach in the future to promote innovation and collaboration between multiple disciplines,” said Carpenter.

Carpenter told 10 News that the College of Visual and Performing Arts and the School of Nursing have outgrown their current buildings, which were built in the 1960’s.

Those current buildings would be demolished to make way for the new center.

Students at Radford University have already been awaiting the possible project ,even though it would likely not be built before they graduate.

“I have had classes in Porterfield one time and it’s a nice building but you can tell it is very old- looking and I am excited they are getting a new makeover,” said junior Briana Sample.

Sample said that combining the nursing and arts department seems odd, but the more classrooms the better. Carpenter, on the other hand said bringing these fields together will be beneficial to all.

“We also have our theatre students, who are able to work with the College of Health and Human Services on the best ways to work with autism patients,” said Carpenter, citing that as one example of how the two programs would be able to work together.

The proposal is currently being presented to the Virginia General Assembly for review.



