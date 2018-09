RADFORD, Va. - Add Radford University to the list of schools closings in advance of Hurricane Florence making landfall.

Beginning at noon on Thursday, the university has canceled classes and will close the university.

Classes that begin after 12 p.m. will not meet, and the university will be closed through Sunday.

Residence halls and dining services will remain open for students throughout the closure.

