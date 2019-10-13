Radford woman celebrates 100th birthday in grand fashion

RADFORD, Va. - A Radford woman celebrating her centennial had the most memorable birthday party of her life this weekend.

Pearl Dobbins' 100th birthday party brought more than 100 friends and loved ones together Sunday. Guests signed a birthday book for Dobbins, and she had time to chat with everyone who wanted to wish her well.

Dobbins, who turned 100 Saturday, says she doesn't know the secret to a long life, but having good people around is a start.

"The people here are all my friends," Dobbins said. "That keeps me going, to have good friends."

