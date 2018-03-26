Red Cross opening shelters in Giles, Pulaski for those without power

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. - The American Red Cross of Virginia has opened two emergency shelters to support those impacted by power outages caused by last weekend's snow.

The shelters are located at Giles Lifesaving & Rescue Squad, 175 Industrial Park Drive in Giles, as well as Dublin United Methodist Church, 424 E. Main Street in Pulaski.

Red Cross shelters are open to all who seek a warm, safe place to stay. Anyone who plans to stay in the shelters should bring all prescription and emergency medication, medical equipment, extra clothing, pillows and blankets, hygiene supplies, books or games for entertainment, cellphone chargers, baby supplies and identification.

Additionally, families with children or infants should bring necessary supplies such as diapers, formula and toys.

Illegal drugs, alcoholic beverages and weapons are not permitted in the shelters.

While food and drinks will be provided, the Red Cross would like to remind everyone who is an evacuation shelter and other amenities may not be available.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.