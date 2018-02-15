Relocation of manufacturing company to New River Valley to bring 60 jobs

GILES COUNTY, Va. - Cogar Manufacturing is investing $2.5 million in relocating its manufacturing operation from Beckley, West Virginia, to the former Caterpillar facility in Giles County, bringing with it 60 new jobs, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday.

The company, which manufactures material-handling equipment primarily for the natural resources industry, has expanded its capabilities with the addition of a patented water removal and feeder system for coke producers.

“Cogar Manufacturing’s decision to move operations from West Virginia to Giles County and expand production is a great testament to the Commonwealth’s competitive operating costs, extensive transportation network and robust workforce,” Northam said. “The New River Valley’s manufacturing community is booming, and Cogar will be a strong addition."

Cogar has more than 100 years of combined experience manufacturing new equipment and rebuilding existing equipment, including crushing machines and material-handling and conveying equipment.

The company has facilities in West Virginia and Illinois and a sales and operations office in Texas.

“Cogar will move into the former Caterpillar facility in Pearisburg, bringing 60 critical employment opportunities back to the region," Secretary of Commerce and Trade Esther Lee said. "Virginia’s robust manufacturing workforce of over 240,000 guarantees a solid pipeline of talent for years to come."

Northam approved a $150,000 Commonwealth's Opportunity Fund investment to assist Giles County with the project, according to a news release.

John Cogar, the vice president of Cogar Manufacturing, said he is excited about the facility and about the workforce of Giles County.

"(It) offers our company a highly qualified and experienced employee base, and we are grateful to the Commonwealth of Virginia and Gov. Northam for supporting our efforts."

“I’m proud of Giles County’s efforts to continue building on recent economic successes, which have brought more than 100 new jobs to the county in recent months,” Delegate Chris Hurst said. “We look forward to welcoming Cogar Manufacturing to the New River Valley.”

