New restaurant, brewpub looking to open at Mike's Grill location

Above: former Mike's Grill location. Below: Architectural rendering of new restaurant

BLACKSBURG - The site of a former Blacksburg staple may be getting a new life.

The town of Blacksburg received an application to turn the property into a new restaurant and brewpub.

Because the building is located in Blacksburg's historic district, the project needs to be approved by the Historic or Design Review Board.

The 7,320-square-foot building has been vacant since Mike's Grill permanently closed in 2016.

It's not clear the restaurant's name will be the same as in the submitted plans.

