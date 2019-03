CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - The Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Retired Chief Jimmy Epperly passed away Tuesday morning, according to the department's Facebook page.

Epperly served his community for more than 50 years and has been with the department since 1965, according to their website. The department is asking people to keep his family in their thoughts and prayers.

