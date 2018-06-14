Reward offered in Roanoke dog's death

ROANOKE, Va. - A reward is now being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.

Jessica Smith's dog, Angel, had to be put down after it was found covered in cuts, wounds and scratches. Now, thanks to the community, the family is offering a $475 reward.

Roanoke police told 10 News they are investigating, but won't confirm if they are investigating the incident as a dog fighting case or a case of animal abuse.

If you have any information about what happened to Angel, call police.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.