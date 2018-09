CHRISTIANSBURG - The Radford Army Ammunition Plant is holding it's quarterly community meeting Thursday night.



Plant commander Lt. Col. James Scott will be there along with staff members from the U.S. Army and BAE systems to talk about environmental and modernization programs happening at the arsenal.



The meeting is open to the public. It starts at 6:30 and runs until 8 p.m. at the Christiansburg Library.



