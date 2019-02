RADFORD, Va. - Radford Animal Shelter is evacuating its animals as river levels rise due to excessive rainfall. The organization posted an urgent notice on its Facebook page saying the evacuation is a precaution, but community members came together and are housing all the animals through the storm.

The shelter says it will notify those foster homes when they can bring the animals back to the shelter.

