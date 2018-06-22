Roanoke man charged after police chase reaches speeds of over 100 mph

ROANOKE, Va. - Police say a Roanoke man led them on a high-speed chase on I-81 and I-581.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday, a Blacksburg officer saw a car leave a parking lot and almost hit another vehicle on South Main Street. The officer tried to pull the driver over on the Route 460 Bypass but the driver did not stop.

Police say the driver sped up to almost 90 mph and continued onto I-81 North.

The chase continued into Roanoke County, with speeds over 100 mph. Near the Lakeside exit at mile marker 141, officers set out spike strips that the driver ran over.

The driver continued onto I-581, with the chase ending on Fairfax Avenue in Roanoke City.

34-year-old Roanoke resident Terry Quintel Bennett is charged with reckless driving, driving suspended failure to yield right of way, and eluding police.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.