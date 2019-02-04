Roanoke man charged with physically, sexually abusing partner

RADFORD, Va. - Radford police have arrested a Roanoke man accused of physically and sexually assaulting his partner.

Around 3 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a business in the 1000 block of East Main Street in Radford for a citizen's report of a domestic assault.

A woman told the officers that her partner had assaulted her physically and sexually, and kept her from leaving or calling for help.

Antonio Lee Franklin, 35, is charged with aggravated assault, abduction, sexual battery, petit larceny, destruction of property, and preventing access to emergency services.

Franklin is being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

