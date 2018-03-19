Roanoke man pleads guilty to hit-and-run crash that killed 73-year-old man

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - A Roanoke man admitted he was behind the wheel in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a Shawsville man last year in Montgomery County.

Wedstanley Balisage, 25, pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated involuntary manslaughter and DUI.

Authorities said Balisage was drunk when he hit the car being driven by 73-year-old Bobby Handy in Christiansburg on May 29, 2017.

Handy died at the scene.

Montgomery County prosecutor Mary Pettitt said Balisage faces up to 21 years in prison when he is sentenced in June.

