GILES COUNTY, Va. - A rockslide is causing a traffic issue on Route 100.

It's blocking a half mile of Route 100 in Giles County between Narrows and Pearisburg. The closure is between the road's intersections with Thomas Drive and Fletchers Mountain Road.

The Virginia Department of Transportation expects this to be a long-term closure lasting several days.

Drivers can use Route 460 as a detour.





