Routine traffic stop leads to meth bust in Pulaski

PULASKI, Va. - A routine traffic stop led to a meth bust in Pulaski this week.

Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, an officer pulled over a vehicle at the intersection of North Jefferson Street and 5th Street for being improperly registered.

Two people were inside: the driver, 49-year-old Pulaski resident Jeremy David Lambert, and a passenger, 20-year-old Pulaski resident Joshua David Lambert.

Due to suspicious behavior, the officer called in a police dog, which found approximately one gram of meth inside the vehicle. There were also digital scales, drug paraphernalia, and packaging typically used in drug deals, according to the police department.

Officers then found an additional 58 grams of meth on Joshua Lambert.

Jeremy Lambert was released on a summons for driving suspended/revoked, and for improper registration.

Joshua Lambert is charged with possession with the intent to distribute. He is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

