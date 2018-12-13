School leaders face difficult decision on whether to close for snow

RADFORD, Va. - An early winter break continues for a lot of kids across southwest Virginia, as some schools have already announced closings again for Thursday.

Kids are making the most of yet another snow day, while crews are still plowing and parents are still scrambling.

Radford mother Sarah Ray is thankful that school's out.

"There's a liability with the school. If they do open and a bus wrecks or somebody gets hurt, then they're going to hear a lot from that, too, so I think it puts them in a hard spot to decide to have school or not have school," Ray said.

Rob Graham, superintendent for Radford City Schools, said a lot goes into making the decision. He's keeping a close eye on conditions all throughout his district, at each of the four schools and on bus routes.

"Most of our school parking lots were ice skating rinks, to be real honest," Graham said.

He checked the roads Wednesday morning and again in the afternoon.

"They look really, really good right now. I just don't know how they'll look with some melting of the snow and then refreezing again tonight," Graham said.

Safety is always the top priority, but there are other factors Graham has to consider.

"You know when you have that summer slide? You can also have a winter slide, too," Graham said.

Another concern for Graham is kids who depend on school for a hot meal. That's why Radford, and other districts, opened a school as a feeding and warming shelter.

Radford City Schools are closed again Thursday, but Graham is hopeful that students will go back Friday.

