Search announced for Pulaski teen

PULASKI, Va. - The Pulaski Police Department said Sunday morning that officers are looking for help from the public in finding a missing teenager.

Police said 17-year-old Winter Leone May was last seen Friday at 7 a.m. near her house, which is in the town of Pulaski on on 5th St. NE.

She’s 5-foot-1, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye hoodie, blue jeans and a lip ring, and she has an Alice in Wonderland Cheshire Cat tattoo on her right wrist.

The Pulaski Police Department asks anyone with information on where she might be to contact the department at (540) 994-8680.

