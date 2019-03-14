Search warrant reveals details in Radford infant death

RADFORD, Va. - A court document has shed more light on how an infant in Radford could have suddenly died.

According to a search warrant, the parents of the infant initially told police their child was sleeping in a "pack and play" crib at their home on the 600 block of 11th Street when the child stopped breathing.

However, the father later told officers the child had been sleeping in their bed and he woke up to find the mother asleep on the child.

Carilion Clinic nurse Tanya Trevilian says if the situation described on the search warrants is accurate, it goes against the advice the hospital gives new parents on how to put their baby to sleep.

"It's kind of like the ABCs of safe sleep," said Trevilian. "You make sure your baby is alone, on its back, and in a crib."

The parents have not been identified because they have not been charged with a crime.

