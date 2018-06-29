Sentencing delayed for man who killed woman at Christiansburg hearing aid clinic

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - The man who admitted to killing a woman at a Christiansburg hearing aid clinic will have to wait another week to learn his punishment.

Cyron Stokes was supposed to be sentenced today in connection to the murder of Amy Shrader, but the judge said he'll announce his decision next Friday.

Stokes wanted to kill his former attorney at her office in January 2017, but she wasn't there so, police said, Stokes randomly killed the Anderson Audiology receptionist, according to the commonwealth's attorney.

Stokes asked for forgiveness.

The defense blamed his actions on his mental health.

