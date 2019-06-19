Sidewalks, trails, community gardens planned in Pulaski

PULASKI, Va. - The town of Pulaski has a new plan to help people get their hands on affordable, local healthy food.

Pulaski received a Local Foods, Local Places federal grant to brainstorm ideas on Monday and Tuesday.

Federal and state officials led a community discussion and came up with a plan of action.

They decided to focus on physical access to food sources and services by improving sidewalks, trails and bike lanes to the farmers' market and YMCA. Other ideas include mobile markets or neighborhood gardens.

People in town will finalize the plan over the next few months before they look for funding.

