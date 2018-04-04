Smart Beginnings New River Valley makes book donation to area child care providers

ROANOKE, Va. - Smart Beginnings New River Valley donated over 200 books to local child care providers Tuesday.

The donated books were purchased by Virginia law firm Sands Anderson, and were sent to the Children's Health Improvement Partnership, Reading Hour, the Giles Education Projects and Pulaski, County, Virginia Preschool Initiative classrooms.

CHIP, the primary recipient of the books, is a home visiting program that provides medical support to pregnant women and low-income families with children as old as six.

At every home visit, CHIP provides a children's book to the family, in an effort to encourage reading in the home. Over 3,000 home visits are made each year.

Smart Beginnings NRV supports kindergarten readiness among children in the region, and as such encourages efforts to increase early-childhood literacy.

Children who start kindergarten prepared to learn are more likely to read on grade-level by third grade, and are more likely to graduate high school and enter the workforce successfully.

Smart Beginnings NRV is currently conducting a needs assessment for the New River Valley, and expects to publish a report with findings by the end of 2018.

To provide a book donation or support early-childhood education in the New River Valley, contact Anna Harbom at aharbom@nrvrc.org and visit the Smart Beginnings website.

