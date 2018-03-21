Snow causing power issues in the New River Valley

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. - This snow has not only proven tricky for travel in the New River Valley, it has also caused some power problems.

Because this snowfall was so heavy, it pushed down trees and affected power lines. Giles County was one of the hardest hit with that heavy snow. At one point during the storm, more than 5,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power.

10 News stopped in Pearisburg Wednesday where many neighborhoods were without power. And it wasn't just the neighborhoods, even Walmart and some local fast-food restaurants had to close because of the outages.

"I just came back from my sister's eating, they have power over at Pembroke. I went over there to eat. So I'll just stay in the house I guess, about all you can do in weather like this," said Jimmy Harless, a Giles County resident.

"I was going to bring them out to McDonald's in order to give their mom a break, but McDonald's is not open," said Wanda Bourne, who was visiting family in Giles County.

