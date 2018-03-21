Snowfall begins in New River Valley

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - With snow falling in the New River Valley, those we talked with said they aren't happy about seeing more snow in March.

At about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, the wintry mix started out with sleet; however, by 9:15 p.m. the slushy-type snow arrived and from what we've been able to see it has already covered most of the town.

We're also seeing crews already out plowing the roads.

About a week ago, snow covered most of the New River Valley and another round of winter weather is here on the first day of spring.

Amara Conner says she isn't excited about the upcoming snow.

"It's cold and miserable and I'm just ready for summer and ready to be out in the sunshine," Conner said.

Longtime Blacksburg resident Alyce Baker feels the same.

"I'm used to Virginia weather being kind of crazy. So is not my cup of tea. I like the warmth," Baker said.

Yifei Wang, a Virginia Tech student is actually welcoming more snow to help him out with his classes.

"I'm looking forward to it because I want classes to get canceled and I have two tests tomorrow so I got more time to review that," Wang said.

He also says snow is not something he sees often.

"I live in Shanghai, China so there's not as much snow," said Wang.

Montgomery County schools will be closed for a snow day tomorrow.

