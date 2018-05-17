Starlite Drive-In cancels Flashback Thursday movies temporarily

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - The Starlite Drive-In in Christiansburg has canceled its Flashback Thursday movies for now.

10 News spoke with the drive-in's owner, Peggy Beasley, about the change. She said it's just temporary and that the drive-in wanted to focus on its weekend shows until the town noise ordinance issue calms down.

Starlite has been locked in a battle over its sound with the town for years. Recently, the town voted to change the ordinance and give police officers decibel levels to look for when citing businesses.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.