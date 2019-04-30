Starlite Drive-In season off to a slow start

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - It’s a slow start for an iconic drive-in movie theater this season in Christiansburg.

Starlite Drive-In kicked off its 66th season on April 19. It's had two weekends of shows so far.

The theater has had lots of issues with noise complaints in the past, forcing owner Peggy Beasley to change the way moviegoers listen, but she's not blaming that for this year's slow start.

"I just want the weather to straighten up and me work Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, showing good movies, and it builds up and builds up until I have a good season so I can be alright during the winter," Beasley said.

Starlite will show movies every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night through September.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.