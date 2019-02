PULASKI COUNTY., Va. - State police have arrested a 19-year-old in connection with another 19-year-old's death that happened early this morning in the 7800 block of Cleburne Boulevard in Dublin.

That's just down the road from the intersection of Gap Road.

This is an ongoing investigation. 10 News will update you as we learn more from police.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.