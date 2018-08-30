STD rates across country reach record high

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - New information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals some alarming trends when it comes to sexually transmitted diseases.

The CDC says STD rates are at a record high in the United States.

It's a topic that can be tough for families to discuss.

"It's difficult to talk about sex," said Dr. Noelle Bissell, health director for the New River Health District. "It's a difficult conversation. People tend to put it on the back burner."

This week the CDC announced combined diagnoses of syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia reached a record-high 2.3 million cases in 2017, up 31 percent from 2013. In that same time period, syphilis cases jumped 76 percent, gonorrhea cases increased 67 percent and chlamydia cases, the most common condition reported to the CDC, increased 22 percent. Bissell said the impact of STDs can be far-reaching.

"Just the cost of sexually transmitted infections in the country, it's over $16 billion in preventable health care each year. That's a tremendous cost," Bissell said.

10 News analyzed information from 2013-16 for southwest Virginia from the Virginia Department of Health. Those numbers showed a 36 percent decrease in syphilis cases, but a 10 percent increase in chlamydia cases and a 5 percent increase in gonorrhea cases. Many STD cases go undiagnosed and untreated.

"They're not symptomatic so you're not going to pick them up until it's too late unless you do effective screening and education," Bissell said.

Health experts say there are a lot of factors behind the increases, including a decline in condom use and less funding for state and local agencies working on prevention. The CDC says 15-24 year olds account for half of all new STD infections.

"We really need to make sure that we get comprehensive education out there to our young folk through schools, through other youth organizations and through families," Bissell said.

The CDC says it's important that health providers make STD screenings and timely treatment a standard part of care in an effort to reverse the trend.

