Stop work order issued on 2-mile stretch of Mountain Valley Pipeline in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has issued a stop order for construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline after finding issues during a recent inspection.

“We are appalled that construction priorities and deadline pressures would ever rise above the proper and appropriate use of erosion control measures,” said DEQ Director David Paylor. “DEQ will continue to monitor and inspect all ongoing work to ensure continued compliance and protection of Virginia’s natural resources.”

An inspection conducted Thursday found insufficient erosion and sediment controls on approximately a 2-mile section of the project in Montgomery County.

DEQ determined that an imminent and substantial adverse impact to water quality is likely to occur as a result of land-disturbing activities, according to a news release.

DEQ says that the Mountain Valley Pipeline has failed to build and maintain erosion and sediment control or pollution prevention measures in accordance with approved site-specific plans and/or the erosion and sediment control measures that have been installed are not functioning effectively and MVP has not proposed any corrective action.

DEQ has suspended all work in this section until corrective actions are installed and approved by DEQ through field inspection and verification.

MVP must stop all land-disturbing activities in this area including clearing, grading and trenching activities in the designated area.

The only activity currently authorized in this area is work necessary to install and maintain erosion control devices as required by the approved site-specific erosion and sediment control plans, and the annual standards and specifications.

