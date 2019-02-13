Strong winds knock out power for thousands in Southwest Virginia

Appalachian Power is already reporting outages early Wednesday morning as wind gusts have started to pick up.

A Wind Advisory covers most of our area and remains in effect until 5 p.m. Wednesday evening. A High Wind Warning is in effect for Grayson County.

More than 1,000 ApCo customers in Pulaski County have lost power, and another 300 in Floyd County are in the dark.

The company is aiming to have power restored to those customers by noon, but that could change.

Expect more power outages throughout the day.

Click here for real-time updates on ApCo outages.

