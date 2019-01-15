Student could face charges after authorities say they brought BB gun to Radford school

RADFORD, Va. - A student could be facing charges after Radford officials say the student brought a BB gun to school.

Officers with the Radford City Police Department responded to John Dalton Intermediate School at the request of a school resource officer for a reported gun at the school.

School staff found the BB gun in the possession of a student, according to officials.

Officials say this incident is under investigation with charges pending, and that students were not in danger or threatened by the weapon at any point.

