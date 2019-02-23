Students shocked by hidden bathroom cameras on Virginia Tech campus

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech police say a suspect has admitted to hiding two cameras inside public bathrooms on campus.

School officials released a statement on Thursday, saying two cameras were found. One was disguised as a USB wall charger. The other looked like a coat hook.

By 8 p.m. Thursday, Virginia Tech police released another statement, saying they had identified a suspect who admitted to putting up the cameras. They also stated, "...We do not have any information at this time to indicate the suspect acted with anyone else or has placed more cameras in restrooms around campus."

Students say they were shocked by the discovery.

“It’s kind of disgusting that people feel like they can invade other people’s privacy like that," said Andrew Koehn, a junior.

Virginia Tech has not said whether or not the suspect will face charges. Criminal justice expert Tod Burke says it could be considered a sex crime, a privacy rights issue or a peeping Tom violation. He said the charges will depend on the footage, the age of the people recorded and the suspect's record.

"They’re going to have to determine whether the camera was placed there deliberately for the purpose of unlawful acts, and that is taking the image of an individual without their consent," Burke said.

Students on campus say they still have a lot of unanswered questions.

“It’s a big privacy issue," said Abigail Wagner, a freshman. “I’m just kind of, like, on edge about it."

"Bathrooms are a place where there aren't supposed to be any cameras," said student Kayiel Cutshaw. "Knowing that people are putting cameras in there ... you're not really safe anywhere anymore."

The investigation is ongoing.

Police haven't said how long the cameras were hidden or what footage -- if any -- was recorded.

The university is encouraging students to be on the lookout and report anything suspicious to police.

