Supreme Court of Virginia refuses to hear Ashley White case

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - The Supreme Court of Virginia will not hear the case of Ashley White after one of her convictions was overturned in September.

The court announced Thursday that it will not hear the Commonwealth's petition for appeal.

White was originally convicted of two accounts of Class 6 felony child abuse and neglect, as well as one count of Class 4 felony child abuse and neglect that caused or permitted the 2015 death of her 5-year-old son, Noah Thomas.

In September, Judge William G. Petty concluded, "it would not benefit the general good of the community to expand (Virginia's child abuse law) requirement of 'willful' conduct to include a parent’s failure to protect a child from an undiscovered and unknown danger."

White only appealed one of the three charges against her.

