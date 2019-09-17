Sustainable Eats Bike Tour held at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. - A first-of-its-kind tour is helping local college students think about ways to potentially be more environmentally friendly.

It's called the Sustainable Eats Bike Tour.

Virginia Tech students rode bikes around campus Tuesday, learning about the university's effort to be more sustainable by using locally sourced foods.

The tour is part of the university's annual sustainability week.

"A small change can make a big impact. When you can see what other kinds of food are out there beyond what you may eat in your normal, day-to-day life that can even help out the environment," housing, residence life and dining services sustainability manager Blake Bensman said.

Bensman and transportation network manager Nick Quint led the tour.

"Students are certainly able to bring their own bikes. If they don't have a bike, we have a bike share system here on campus where we've unlocked some bikes for students and they can take those on the tour," Quint explained.

There will be another tour in the spring to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Week.

