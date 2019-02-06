Take an icy plunge to raise money for the Special Olympics

RADFORD, Va. - Are you ready to take the plunge?

Hundreds of people are expected to brave icy water temperatures at the New River Polar Plunge Festival, which raises money for the Special Olympics.

The festival will be at Dudley's Landing/Bisset Park in Radford on Saturday, February 23. Check-in will start at 11 a.m.

It's $100 to plunge, but you can get prizes if you raise more.

There will be music, a costume contest and parade, and free hot chocolate.

Event organizers are hoping to raise $65,000. So far, they are just over $12,000.

